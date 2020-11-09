Hyderabad: MBBS student dies as car crashes into tree

An MBBS student died and another injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree here at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The incident occurred near gate-2 of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) when the victims were heading towards Lingampally from Banjara Hills. The deceased was identified as Priyanka (20). Passersby informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured one to a hospital. And the body of the deceased was sent to Osmania Hospital morgue.

In another accident case, four people were dead on the spot and two other injured after their car rammed into a stationary lorry when they were proceeding towards Hyderabad from Mallapur. Two women -- Ramadevi and Latha and two children -- Sirisha and Charan died in the mishap.

The accident took place at Korutla mandal of Jagtial district.