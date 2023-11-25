Hyderabad: Medical writing and pharmaco vigilance workshop held

Hyderabad: Over 100 enthusiastic students participated in the workshop, gaining valuable insights into the intricacies of medical writing and pharmacovigilance. The course covered a range of topics, providing a holistic understanding of these crucial domains.

Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy in collaboration with Clinosol, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, organised a comprehensive four-day certificate course in medical writing and pharmacovigilance.

The workshop concluded on November 23 with a valedictory function graced by Zafar Javeed, Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy. During the event, he expressed appreciation for the active participation of students and acknowledged the efforts of the coaches.

Among the distinguished attendees were Aamer Javeed board member, Mujeeb, CEO of Clinosol, along with the dedicated staff and students of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy.

This initiative reflects the college’s commitment to providing practical and industry-relevant education to its students, preparing them for success in the dynamic field of pharmaceuticals.