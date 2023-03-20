Hyderabad: Meet on launching Dual Degree Programme held

Hyderabad: The second round meeting on launching the Dual Degree Programme between Osmania University and Melbourne University was held on Monday.

According to the OU officials, the first round of the meeting was organized last month. The dual degree programme is called BSc (Blended) because it integrates the four core science disciplines of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, provides content in a variety of formats, and combines expertise from a partnership of a number of institutions. Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India has released guidelines for international academic institutions to offer dual and joint degree programs in partnership with Indian academic institutions. In the proposed dual degree programme the students will study for the first two years in India and the next two years at Melbourne University.

Prof Andrew of Melbourne University said, "There will be plenty of opportunities for the students on completion of the course, and both the governments working in tandem in improving the engagement with each other will further enhance the prospects of the students."

Prof D Ravinder, VC, OU, stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and other modalities of the curriculum and other things are being worked out, and a few more meetings will surely bring more clarity and will lead to a fruitful collaboration.