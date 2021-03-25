Hyderabad: Meet reviews NFSA implementation

Ameerpet: As many as ten District Grievance Redressal Officers (DGROs) and the District Civil Supply Officers (DCSOs) attended a meeting by the Telangana State Food Commission (TSFC) in the city on Thursday.

The meeting at large briefed the role of DGROs and DCSOs in implementation of National Food Security Act, 2013 in day-to-day administration and for clearance of redressal of grievances.

The National Food Security Act 2013 (also 'Right to Food Act') is an Act of the Parliament which aims to provide subsidized food grains to approximately two thirds of India's 1.2 billion people.

[1] It was signed into law on 12 September 2013, retroactive to 5 July 2013. It includes the Midday Meal Scheme, Integrated Child Development Services scheme and the Public Distribution System.

Further, the NFSA 2013 recognizes maternity entitlements. The Midday Meal Scheme and the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme are universal in nature whereas the PDS will reach about two-thirds of the population (75% in rural areas and 50% in urban areas).

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman K Thirmal Reddy and the other Members V Anand and M Bharathi of TSFC and Member Secretary A Usha Rani and the Assistant Commissioner (NFSA), Civil Supplies S Rajasekhar also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, DCSOs informed the Commission that the people were applying for rations cards through Mee Seva to avail of the government schemes such as Aarogyasri, Chief Minister Relief Fund but not foodgrains.

The chairman directed the DGROs and DCSOs to educate the people not to utilise the rations cards for purposes other than procurement of foodgrains. Stating that in the coming days many such programmes would be convened by the Commission, Member Secretary A Usha Rani conveyed a vote of thanks.