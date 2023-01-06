  • Menu
Hyderabad metro fare to increase soon

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro ticket prices are likely to increase soon. According to the sources from the metro management, the prices are set for a 5 to 10 per cent hike. The metro ticket prices hike will be depend on the fare fixation committee report which is going to be out soon.

It is to mention here that in October, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had constituted a committee to recommend fare revision for the Hyderabad Metro.

The HMRL officials were in negotiations with the government to increase the ticket price maximum to 100 per person.

Currently, the metro minimum fare from one station to another is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 60.

