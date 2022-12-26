Hyderabad Metro Rail bags national award for its pictorial coffee table book

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail won the Public Relations Society of India's (PRSI) prestigious National award at Bhopal for its colorful pictorial coffee table book titled 'Hyderabad Metro Rail- A Pictorial Overview. About 2,000 photographs are used in the book.

Kailash Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Government of MP handed over the award to Malladi Krishnanand, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Hyderabad Metro Rail at the PRSI National conference at Bhopal on Sunday.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail officials said, "A picture speaks a thousand words. In the true spirit of this adage, this 800-page Coffee Table book covers the entire gamut of Hyderabad Metro Rail events, right from the conceptual stage of the project to the current day operations, presented aesthetically.

The book also chronicles fascinating photographs of the various hurdles faced during the brisk construction stage of metro pillars, viaducts and stations. The book provides a piece of insightful information to readers who are interested to know about the Hyderabad Metro project in detail.