Hyderabad: Metro Rail to expand by connecting all junctions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao informed that the State government has designed an action plan of extending the Metro Rail connectivity upto 415 kms around the Hyderabad city with an estimated cost of over Rs 69,000 crore and the proposed project will be completed in next three to four years.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort on Tuesday, the CM said that the metro rail facility would be expanded by connecting all the junctions around ORR and reaching directly to the airport.

The CM said as Hyderabad was emerging as the global city, the State government had taken up the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at the cost of Rs 67,149 crore aimed at making Hyderabad a signal free city and it had constructed 42 main roads, flyovers, underpasses and ROBs.

He said the State government had completed the construction of 22 link roads at a cost of Rs 275 crore and the action plan was being made to reduce the traffic in Hyderabad by taking up various works.