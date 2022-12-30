Hyderabad Metro Services is available until 2 AM on December 31

Hyderabad: Tomorrow's metro train schedule has been extended by the authorities. Metro services will be accessible until 2 a.m. on December 31st. Metro services will be available at the first station until midnight. Metro trains will continue till 2 a.m. until they reach the final station. Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been extended to avoid drunk driving and drunk driving on New Year's Eve. Subway officials have warned that people who disrupt other commuters in the metro while drinking will face consequences