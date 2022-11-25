Hyderabad Metro to give 'loyalty bonus' to its yaatris

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail announced a loyalty bonus to yaatris as part of the 5th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Officials of the Hyderabad metro released a list of smart card IDs and if any ID match with a regular metro passenger, they have been asked to contact metro rail. The daily commuters can check if their IDs match with the list and then the commuter can forward the ID number on WhatsApp on 7995999533 and also can contact on 040-23332555. The last date to share your details is November 28, until 1 pm. The IDs numbers are 10100003890119, 101000010715659, 10100001417850, 10100004374980, 10100000006433, 10100001930276, 10100002449022, 101000011214385, and 10100002975875.