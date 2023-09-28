Hyderabad metro to run till midnight on occasion of Ganesh immersions

Hyderabad: With many thronging towards Khairatabad to take part in Ganesh processions and to Hussain Sagar to witness the processions, the Hyderabad Metro Rail on this has announced that it will run the metro till midnight of Thursday. For the convenience of devotees, Metro Rail officials have announced that they will run trains till midnight. Trains reach the last station at 2 pm.



Additional police and private security have been deployed at Khairatabad and Lakdikapool metro stations, it said. According to the demand, additional ticket counters and additional trains will be run in some metro stations. It has been clarified that metro operations will continue as usual on Friday at 6 am.