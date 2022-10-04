Hyderabad Metro train faces technical glitches, stops mid-way

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in the Hyderabad Metro trains are facing troubles after metro train services were stopped due to a technical snag for over 45 minutes and the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials are working on it to resume the services as soon as possible. According to the sources. All metro services running the city halted due to a technical glitch.

As it is peak time for the passengers who are on their way to offices, colleges, etc. Passengers waiting at Metro stations are expressing anger over Metro Rail authorities over the issue. Metro officials reacted to the issue and stated that they are working on it to resume the services.

On October 1, panic prevailed for a while when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday. The incident occurred at around 9 am when the Lingampally- Nampally MMTS train suddenly halted while making a loud sound near Begumpet Railway Station.

According to railway officials, a technical glitch in the signals led to the incident. Few passengers pointed out that the sudden halt created a sense of anxiety among passengers who then got down the train to witness what has happened.

"I have been travelling in MMTS from past one year and no such incident ever took place. Suddenly today, when the train stopped mid-way, it created havoc among passengers, as the sudden halt raised concern among us," said a passenger who witnessed the incident.

"The sudden halt of the train created panic among passengers as everyone was getting late for work. However, the situation got under control within an hour," said Ramesh, another passenger. SCR senior official said, "The incident occurred due to a technical glitch in the overhead equipment (the electrical conductors over the tracks). This is minor issue, and passengers should keep their calm when this type of problem occurs."