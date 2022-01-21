Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority demolishes 12 unauthorised structures

Hyderabad: As part of its drive against illegal structures like buildings and warehouses constructed without permissions the District Task Force Teams, along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Planning Officers and HMDA Enforcement Agency jointly carried out demolition work on Thursday and demolished 12 large illegal structures in five municipalities under the Municipal Act.

So far, 45 illegal structures were demolished in the last four days. On Thursday, the District Task Force and HMDA teams carried out the practice in Kompally, Turkyanjal, Narsinghi, Shamshabad, and Kottur municipalities.