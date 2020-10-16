Hyderabad: MIM henchmen attack NGO busy in relief work

Hyderabad: During the visit of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, his men allegedly attacked a nearby office of NGO engaged in relief efforts for past couple of days in Tolichowki area.

This incident followed another, where Congress leader, Feroz Khan faced hostility during his visit to Barkas area in the morning. Speaking to The Hans India, Team NGOs chairman Ilyas Shamsi said that instead of supporting the efforts of voluntary groups engaged in rescue efforts of people due to floods, the MIM men attacked his office near Balreddy Nagar in Tolichowki area. "Our rescue efforts were underway when Asaduddin Owaisi reached the area. He objected to the way we were conducting the rescue of people trapped in the buildings.

I tried to explain that people were being rescued with whatever means we had and so far some 300 people were rescued using alternate means like using tires, tables and other material. But he was not ready to hear anything and his behaviour was rude and uncouth," he added.



To Ilyas's utter shock, a huge group of men descended at his 'Welfare Office' and started damaging furniture and vandalised whatever on their way including relief material like milk packets. "Is this the way the Majlis supports relief efforts in the testing times?" he questioned.

Earlier during the day Congress leader, Feroz Khan faced hostility from a group of men allegedly of the party when he reached the Barkas area to assess the damage caused by the floods. Video of a group of men countering him in presence of police went viral and locals derided the way the situation was being handled with political impunity, in view of upcoming GHMC elections.