Hyderabad: MIM henchmen hindering relief work, alleges Shabbir

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned the MIM leadership for engineering attacks on Opposition leaders and NGOs who are distributing relief in the flood-hit areas of Hyderabad.

Shabbir Ali, along with Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, senior leader Ashfaq Mohammed Khan and others, visited the flood-hit areas in Malakpet to distribute food, blankets and financial assistance among those whose houses were inundated.

However, MIM MLA Ahmed Balala, along with a gang of followers tried to stop the distribution of relief. Due to the timely intervention of Chaderghat police a major clash was averted as the police made both the groups disperse.

"MIM leaders have failed to help the flood victims in the areas which they are representing in Parliament, Assembly and GHMC. Neither the TRS government extended any relief to the affected people, nor MIM leadership took any measures to help them.

Now they are also blocking the relief works being done by the Opposition parties and other NGOs," Shabbir Ali alleged while citing the example of Ilyas Shamshi, an activist, who was brutally attacked in Tolichowki recently. Shabbir Ali said that several areas in the Old City got submerged for the first ever due to the encroachment on lakes and catchment areas by the MIM leaders.

"Many areas like Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta faced inundation for the first time in history as local MIM leaders left no space for storm water to exit the areas. Thousands of families have lost everything due to the submergence of their homes in flood waters. Instead of helping those families, MIM leaders are now targeting the Congress leaders and other NGOs who are trying to help the victims," he said.

He said that the Congress party would not get intimidated by such threats. He said that the MIM might be having an army of anti-social elements and rowdies. But Congress leaders would continue to work for the people's welfare. He asked the Congress leaders to continue the relief operations without any fear.