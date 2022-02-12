Hyderabad: MIM MLAs complain against movie poster

Hyderabad: The MLAs of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) gave a representation on the objectionable content in movie poster of 'FIR' (movie name) to Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and requested him to take necessary action under Section 8 of Telangana Cinema (Regulation) Act, 1955.

AIMIM general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with MLAs Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) and Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally) called on the Minister. They said that the film poster of the movie 'FIR' which was distributed by Abhishek Pictures, produced by VV Studioz, contains the 'Shahadah' in Arabic. The Shahadah means (la 'ilaha "illa -llah", muhammadur rasûlu -llah) is an integral part of Islam and is one of the pillars of Islam.

"By presenting it in a promotional film poster, the makers of the movie have offended the sentiments of Muslim community. Such a representation demeans Islam and its tenets," mentioned in representation.

They requested that the government take necessary action under Section 8 of Telangana Cinema (Regulation) Act, 1955. "The action may be taken till such time that all objectionable content in the movie poster as well as in promotional material of the movie is removed. This is essential to protect the state's public order and harmony," noted the representation.