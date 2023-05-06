Hyderabad: Minister Indrakaran Reddy launches free summer sports training camps

Hyderabad: Forest and Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that apart from relieving mental stress, sports are also beneficial for health. The Minister inaugurated the free summer sports training camp organised by the District Sports Authority at NTR Mini Stadium on Friday.

He said that sports were also very important for students along with their studies. Summer sports camps were organised in 110 villages of Nirmal Constituency for girls aged 6 to 16 years who are trained in various sports.

As a part of this, training in 44 types of sports such as athletics, badminton, karate, Volleyball, Carrom and others will be available till May 31. The Minister suggested the parents take advantage of these camps.

The officials were instructed to take proper precautions during the training of the students in view of the summer. He said that the government has taken many measures for the development of sports and was providing support in all ways to encourage sportspersons. District Collector Varun Reddy, Municipal Chairman Gandrath Eshwar, Chairman of District Library Institutions Errawothu Rajender and others participated in this programme.

