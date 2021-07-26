Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Goud unveils jerseys of Olympian Mukesh Team

Hyderabad: Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday unveiled jerseys of Olympian Mukesh Team for the upcoming Telangana Premier Hockey League at his residence here. The league will commence from August 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Goud said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, constituted a cabinet sub- committee for the development of sports in Telangana.

"It had taken up several steps to develop the sports sector in the State during the last seven years, adding that the government was building sports grounds in all assembly constituencies," he added.

He further said that the government would also take into consideration the suggestions of Mukesh Kumar in formulating of the State sports policy.

It would organise the Telangana hockey league for two months in a prestigious manner with all international standards. A total of eight teams are to participate in the tournament. The players who will perform well in the tournament will be selected for the national team.