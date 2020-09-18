Hyderabad: Minister takes Bhatti around GHMC areas

Hyderabad: The issue of double bedroom houses is going to dominate the election campaign both for the TRS party as well as the opposition Congress. While the TRS wants to showcase its achievement in allotting the double bedroom houses ahead of GHMC, the Congress wants to take on the government for having failed to fulfil its promise which it made during its last tenure.

As Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka threw a challenge to the government in Assembly to give details of where the government had constructed one lakh houses, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who accepted the challenge, took Bhatti with him to Jiyaguda, Ghode ki Kabar, Kattalmandi, Ambedkar Nagar, Banda Maisamma Nagar, Marredpally areas in the city.

Some of the basti residents, who had surrendered their houses to the government for construction of the 2BHK apartments, said that they were facing difficulties as they have been paying rents.

The residents said that they were paying rent for more than three years after giving their houses. They demanded that the government handover their house sites.

After visiting the sites, Minister Srinivas Yadav agreed that there was delay in the construction, but he said that it was because of the corona pandemic. The minister said that it would take time in construction of houses. When asked about the rent being paid by the people who gave their houses, the minister said that it would cost around Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh but finally they would get their own house.

As usual he lashed at the previous government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and said the governments did not bother about infrastructure but now the entire infrastructure was being provided. Bhatti Vikramarka said that they had seen 3,428 double bedroom houses on Thursday and added they would be visiting other sites on Friday and react only after seeing all the sites.

"The houses which we have seen so far are the houses taken from the citizens. I will be speaking on this only after seeing one lakh houses other than the existing houses which are being replaced," he said. Meanwhile, Minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao asked the officials to speed up the process of beneficiaries by identifying them at the earliest. He reviewed the progress of the scheme with Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy.

The Minister instructed the officials to ensure transparency in identifying beneficiaries. The Ministers also asked the GHMC Commissioner to coordinate with the district collectors under the GHMC limits while finalising the beneficiaries list. Ministers instructed the officials to ensure that the previous beneficiaries' names who had already received houses did not appear in the latest list.