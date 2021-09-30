Hyderabad: 'Missing' posters of KTR pop up in Balapur

Balapur: Vexed with the civic body's apathy, a few citizens have put up the 'Missing' posters of Minister of Urban Development K T Rama Rao with listing failed duties by the authorities in colonies where rainwater flooding, dysfunctional drainage system and horrible condition of roads have become a major concern.



Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas of the city were flooded with water and are still inundated. People are facing difficulties and are eagerly waiting for the help from the government. In Jalpally and Badangpet municipalities, residents in the areas, including Balapur, Osman Nagar and surrounding areas have pasted the missing posters KTR.

The residents sought whether they deserve such suffering everyday due to bad roads and inundated colonies. According to residents, the inundation of colonies and roads has been a common sight for the last one year. The recent rains have aggravated the situation further.

"After several representations that failed to move the authorities concerned, the residents decided to make the posters and paste in the area so that the message reaches the Minister and the authorities," said Mohammed Aleemuddin, a resident of Balapur.

"KTR is available on social media and helps people in crisis. He helps them on Twitter on #AskKTR, but he is not accessible for the residents hit badly by rains," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

"Hundreds of residents have requested to solve the problem, but no action has been taken and even no temporary solution has been arrived at by the authorities," said another resident, adding that due to inundation, no private transportation was available in the area, even during the medical emergencies.

On Wednesday, the residents along with the local leaders called on Maheshwaram MLA and Minister Sabita Indira Reddy and requested to address the issue.