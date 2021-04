Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala flags off garbage tippers

Malakpet : Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala flagged off garbage tippers at Imperial Function Hall in Chaderghat on Wednesday and demanded for as many as 60 GHMC garbage tippers for Malakpet constituency.

According to AIMIM party leader Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, a total 25 GHMC tippers were sanctioned for Malakpet constituency by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and on its first phase 6 tippers were flagged off.

"MLA Ahmed Balala demanded for a total 60 garbage autos for constituency as the Malakpet constituency is one of the largest constituencies covering Old Malakpet, Azampura, Chaderghat, Saidabad and Moosarambagh divisions," added Shafi.