Hyderabad: MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha holds padayatra

Hyderabad: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha along with corporators held paidaldaura in several areas under Santosh Nagar and Moghalpura divisions on Friday.

It started in Santosh Nagar with division Corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain and visited several areas including Santosh Nagar Colony, Qalender Nagar, Babu Nagar and surrounding areas near Water tank.

He inspected the ongoing works of laying of new sewerage pipelines in Santosh Nagar main road, and instructed the concerned officers to complete the works on given time and avoid inconvenience to commuters as well as residents.

Later, he visited the Moghalpura division with Corporator Abu Rahil and GHMC officers where the waterlogging was witnessed due to recent rains. He interacted with the residents and asked about their problems. He also inspected the ongoing works of laying of new CC road in Murad Mahal.