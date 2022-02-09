Hyderabad: Moosarambagh residents grapple with a host of civic issues

Hyderabad: The residents of Moosarambagh in Malakpet are grappling with a host of civic issues like bad condition of internal roads, incomplete underground drainage works, overflow of Musi River during rains, poor sanitation and underdeveloped colony parks.

Residents say that most of the internal roads in the colony are filled with potholes and are facing issues due to poor illumination of roads due to installation of electric poles long apart from each other leading to accidents at nights.

Mohammed Ismail, a resident of Moosarambagh said, Moosarambagh is one of the most affected areas during rains. The Musi river overflows when the Osman Sagar gates are opened due to which roads and by-lanes are inundated. "Due to lack of storm water pipeline, every monsoon water floods the area. The civic body must take note on this issue and solve it permanently."

Internal roads in the area need to be re-carpeted as they are covered with gravel and potholes. Due to damaged roads commuters face difficulties to commute. Ramesh, another resident said "Several times we have complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, but no concrete steps have been taken. Another issue that bothers us is installation of electric poles far from one other. Because of this, the lanes are not properly visible during nights. It would be better if the electricity department takes necessary steps. There is no proper colony parks in the area. Children are forced to play on roads. If the authorities could develop the GHMC park that is lying underdeveloped, it can be utilised by the locals."

Krishna Rao, a resident said, we have not yet known about who is the area representative and none of the member is on ground. The public representatives have failed to deliver their promises."

Shaik Rizwan said, "no proper sanitation is maintained in the area, neither garbage collection is being done regularly and nor do dumbing spots exist to dispose of trash."

Other issues like no streetlights, poor sanitation, no lifting of garbage and narrow roads in the colony should be solved by the authorities.