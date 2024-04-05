Hyderabad: More skeletons may tumble out of phone-tapping closet

Hyderabad : The phone-tapping case may bring out some more sensational issues soon. The police and probing agencies are investigating the link between the case and the BRS MLAs’ poaching at Moinabad farmhouse during the BRS rule.

City West Zone DCP Vijaykumar has said that a former DCP and one of the alleged accused in the phone-tapping case, Radhakishan Rao, has been taken back into police custody with the permission of the court.

The task force will interrogate him till April 10. Rao is said to be a conspirator in the case of destruction of hard disks in SIB. He also allegedly created profiles of some celebrities illegally and indulged in illegal activities.

He had destroyed hard disks after the election results came in favor of the Congress and also helped former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao in the destruction of hard disks. The evidence was destroyed to prevent disclosure of affairs related to profiles of many people.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the former DCP also played a role in poaching of BRS MLAs. The police were suspecting that the farmhouse episode came out through phone-tapping.

It is reported that Rao installed 74 devices before the operation in the farmhouse. It seems that the purchase of the BRS MLAs was a planned episode executed by him.

it is reported that Rao made a sketch for the farmhouse episode by tapping Nanda Kumar's phone. IT Inspector Jupalli Ramesh Rao seems to have monitored the CCTV cameras as part of the case.

If Radha Kishan Rao is allowed to be taken into custody, there are chances that the city police will first investigate the farmhouse case. The police suspect that Radha Kishan Rao has set up CCTV cameras, spy cameras, voice recorders, mobile phones and electronic devices, the police officials said.