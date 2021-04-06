Hyderabad: Mosques ask devotees to follow Covid norms

Charminar: With Ramadan around the corner and amid surge in Covid cases, mosques in the city are urging thedevotees to follow the protocols seriously to pre-empt any major announcement by the government which would resultin obstructionsto Ramadan prayers.

Post-lockdown phase, the authorities of mosques placed prayer mats again, ablution area was thrown open for public and no social distancing protocols were not maintained strictly.

Since the government has passed the orders for the protocols to be followed in each public place including places of worship, most of the mosques have once again placed notices urging everyone to wear masks and maintain social distance during prayers. Though a lot of prominent mosques have already started adhering to normsbut mosques in the colonies are yet to do the same.

"Just like last year, mosques committee must take up all the precautionary measures and should follow the norms including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance during prayers strictly. Muslims must adopt scientific methods to fight against the virus," said Shaik Imtiaz, a concerned mussalli (Person who has come to prayer) of mosque in Moghalpura. "Mosques must make regular announcements, explaining people about the consequences of not doing their part in fighting the virus. And again, the janamaz (prayer mats) must be removed and indications must be placed for maintaining proper social distancing," informed Mohammed Yousufuddin, a resident of Vijaynagar colony.

"It is better to take precautions before the government takes tough measures and pass major restrictions for Ramzan," said Mohammed Mouzam, a mussalli at a mosque in Nampally.