Hyderabad: Move to set up more shops under Tolichowki flyover

Hyderabad: With increasing encroachments under the Tolichowki flyover and to ensure livelihood for roadside vendors, as a part of modern market, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department is to set up more 35 shops under the flyover. Already there are 10 shops.

There are over 120 vending zones across the city. There is also a demand for more to set up, even as encroachments under some city flyovers are increasing. Under the Tolichowki flyover, there are several encroachments which cause traffic chaos.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set up a few shops; there needs to be more shops. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin represented to MA&UD for more shops. Department's Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar sanctioned 35 more shops under the flyover to ensure the livelihood for the street vendors in Tolichowki.

Recently, a meeting was also held between the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Arvind Kumar. They discussed development works in the Old city and also in Karwan constituency. They discussed the design to set up a 'Overhead Skyway Cable Car', from the Qutub Shahi tomb to Golconda Fort, to attract more tourists in these heritage sites.

The MLA said that the Tourism department has already accord permission to appoint a consultant who are having technical known-how to prepare a feasibility report and on areas to be affected in the proposed project. He sought a budget for the feasibility study on the project.

They also discussed a major road-widening in the city. As a part of Road Development Plan (RDP), a long pending road widening work in Tolichowki, including the project at 7-Tombs Roads, MD Lines and Hakeempet-Paramount Colony, which was also approved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with Rs 240 crore as compensation.