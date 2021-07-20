Hyderabad: Muslims donate cow, calf & bull to Gaushala

Hyderabad: In a rare gesture, a Muslim scholar and a Supreme Advocate donated cows to Gaushala(Cow Shelter) on Monday.

Dr Imran Choudhary Persian scholar, Jamia Milia Islamia from UP, residing in Delhi and Shiraz Qureshi, a Supreme Court Advocate working on Cow Welfare along with a group of council of Supreme Court of India and former member Madhya Pradesh Haj Samiti visited Gaushala (Cow Shelter) at Jiyaguda in the city.

Both the Muslim scholars and advocate together donated a cow, calf and a bull to Sri Kamadhenu Gaushala in the presence of people from different religions and Jathedars from Punjab and Haryana.

Not only they donated the cattle to the cow shelter, but also followed the rituals of the cow donation followed as per the Hindu tradition.

In a city that has a long history of tensions between Hindus and Muslims, these two Muslims have shown unexpected tolerance for one another's religious beliefs and customs, expressed the owner of the Gaushala.

"If Hindus pray to the cow, why not we respect it just the way they show respect to Muslim's custom to fast during Ramzan. Let each one their religion, but hug other religions also," said Shiraj Qureshi.

Imran Choudhary reminded to the Muslims that the first chapter of the Quran was on cow. And the biggest chapter in Quran is also on cow. Sanctity of the cow, in the Hindu religion, is it is regarded as the representative of divine and natural beneficence and should therefore be protected and venerated, he added.