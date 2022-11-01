Hyderabad: National conclave on Millets organised

Hyderabad: The speakers in the National Conclave on promotion of millets through SHGs and producer organisations had detailed deliberations on the millet landscape in India, emerging technology for improved millet productivity, millet value chain intervention scope and need, opportunity of millets for SHGs.

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Telangana jointly organised National Conclave on Promotion of millets through SHGs and Producer Organisations from Monday to November 1 at MCRHRD institute. The first national conclave was jointly organised by the DAY-NRLM, (SERP), Government of Telangana with an objective to provide for roadmap to promote millets through SHGs.

The National Conclave is organised as a run up for the International Year of Millets 2023. The National Conclave had participants from 16 State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLM) and officers from the Ministry of Rural Development. 20 start-ups working on Millet Value Chain participated in the conclave. Start-ups showcased their products and ideas. The National conclave was inaugurated by Union Rural Development additional secretary Charanjit Singh, Telangana Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who briefly explained the efforts of the State government for promotion of Millets. A dedicated session on interaction with start-ups was organised to explore the partnership potential formillet-based value chain, solutions etc. and stalls were provided to demonstrate the same by Start-ups. Millet Culinary was also demonstrated by renowned chefs.