Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park celebrates Republic Day

The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. On this occasion S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, unfurled the National Flag in front of the Administrative office.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to the employees who rendered excellent services in their respective fields. Speaking on the occasion Rajashekar congratulated all the staff members for achieving many goals during this year. Deputy Curator A Nagamani, and Deputy Director (Vet) Dr MA Hakeem other officers and staff were present.

