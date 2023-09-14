Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park hosts rally under ‘Unite for Big Cats’ campaign

Hyderabad: As a part of an awareness campaign in zoos under the theme ‘Unite for Big Cats’ a massive rally with over 120 school students was held in Nehru Zoological Park on Wednesday.

According to the zoo, the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Central Zoo Authority New Delhi launched an awareness campaign in zoos with the theme 'Unite for Big Cats' on August 31 that will culminate on September 17 with the one-year anniversary of the reintroduction of the cheetah in India. Over 120 students conducted from the children park area to Big Cats enclosure with the slogan ‘Save Big Cats and Save the Nation’. Drawing and essay writing competitions were also held at five schools, with over 150 kids participating.

Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi Mandatory Veterinary Expert Committee held a meeting on Wednesday at Nehru Zoological Park. Lokesh Jayaswal, PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, TS headed the meeting with the veterinary experts from Veterinary College, VBRI, GHMC veterinary wing, and zoo veterinary wing.

During the meeting, committee members toured the zoo, inspecting the wild animal enclosures and providing helpful advice on how to maintain the zoo's health care and hygiene procedures. VSNV Prasad, Director, Zoo Parks, Telangana, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, and the Veterinary Expert Committee members and zoo officials were present.