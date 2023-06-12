Hyderabad: Netizens guffaw at Group-1 questions

Hyderabad: The social media on Sunday is a buzz with some of the questions the candidates appearing in the Group-1 preliminary examination of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC), bursting netizens into pearls of laughter.

Some took a dig at the selection of questions, and the others went into a trolling mode asking the rationale of posing such questions in a Group-1 examination.

For example, one of the questions reportedly asked was the location of the St. John's Church, Holy Trinity Church, and St. George Churches in Hyderabad.

Sharing this on social media, one Nitizen congratulated the TSPSC, for, as the candidates appearing for the Group-1 examiantions from now on have to roam through gallies and the streets of Hyderabad to answer such questions.

"NirudyogularaIsonticharchilu, masidulu, ye yegallilloyenneniunnayanevishayalutelusukovale." (Unemployed have to know in which lanes and bylanes and how many such churches and mosques are located to answer such questions).

Not stopping there, the netizens said, "Thankfully the candidates are not asked. Anways, better get to know the pastors and imams of such places of worship to answer any such questions that might appear in the future TSPSC examinations," they trolled.

Giving a political commentary for the examination questions for asking a question on "Panjatan-e-Pak', commenting the secular government has asked good questions as the elections are nearing, says another netizen K Ravinder.