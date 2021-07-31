Hyderabad: New Director-General for DRDO missiles unit

Hyderabad: Consequent upon the superannuation of MSR Prasad, DS and Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems (DG, MSS) on July 31. Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, Distinguished Scientist and Director, RCI has been appointed as DG, MSS, DRDO, Hyderabad.

Dr Murthy is the chief architect of advanced onboard computer (OBC) technologies for missile systems and other defence applications.

And also led the development of advanced Avionics for 'Mission Shakti', India's first anti-satellite missile test (A-SAT) and long-range missile Agni 5.

He also played a important role in the development and demonstration of avionics systems for BVRAAM Astra, QRSAM, Akash 1S, Akash NG, HSTDV, NGARM, long-range guided bombs, BrahMos, ATGM Nag, HELINA, MPATGM, SANT, BMD, ANSP, Agni series of missiles, and other guided weapon systems.