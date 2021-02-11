Hyderabad: New GHMC corporators takes oath

Hyderabad: All the 149 newly elected corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took oath on Wednesday. Presiding Officer Swetha Mohanthy administered the oath to the corporators and the proceedings were monitored by the election observer Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

The oath taking ceremony was conducted as a group on the appeal of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party which was supported by AIMIM and BJP parties. The candidates were provided with the option of taking the oath in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English.

Around 32 ex-officio members arrived at the venue out of the total 44. The oath ceremony is followed by the election of mayor and deputy mayor at 12.30 pm.