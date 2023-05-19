Hyderabad: New polytechnic college in Shadnagar

Rangareddy: In a significant development for the educational landscape of Shadnagar constituency in Rangareddy district, the State government has granted approval for the establishment of a polytechnic college. The elated local MLA, Y Anjaiah Yadav, announced this decision and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his unwavering support. With a funding of Rs. 16.49 crore, the polytechnic college has received the green signal from the government.

He revealed that the college will offer three diploma courses: Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electric and Electronics Engineering. Each course will have a capacity of 60 seats, providing ample opportunities for aspiring students in the region.

The establishment of the polytechnic college is seen as a testament to the State government’s commitment to the development of Shadnagar constituency, said MLA. He emphasised the remarkable responsiveness of CM KCR, who swiftly acted upon the request for the college, ensuring the growth and progress of the area. The announcement of the college sanctioning was met with joy and appreciation from various local leaders and community members. Municipal chairman Narender, former municipal chairman Viswam, councilor Bachali Narasimhu, senior leader Yugandhar, and others congratulated MLA for his dedicated efforts in bringing the college to fruition.