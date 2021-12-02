  • Menu
Hyderabad: Newly elected MLCs take oath

Newly elected MLCs take oath
 Newly elected MLCs take oath

Highlights

Five TRS MLCs who were elected under MLA quota took oath on Thursday. Protem chairman Bhupal Reddy administered the oath to the MLCs in his chamber in legislative council

Five TRS MLCs who were elected under MLA quota took oath on Thursday. Protem chairman Bhupal Reddy administered the oath to the MLCs in his chamber in legislative council.

The five MLCs who took the oath were Kadiyam Srihari, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Takkallapalli Ravindar Rao, Padi Kaushik Reddy, P Venkatrami Reddy.

Meanwhile, Banda Prakash who was also elected as MLA was absent to the swearing-in ceremony in the view of parliament sessions. All the six MLCs have been elected unanimously.

MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity and assured that he would take care of the people of Huzurabad.

