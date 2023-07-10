Live
Hyderabad: NGO to hold awareness classes on environment for school students
Hyderabad: An NGO, Oyster, and Council for Green Revaluation has organised a two-day training programme for its 28 members which concluded on Sunday at the Earth Centre as part of Geo Spirit Camp on Sustainable Development and Environmental Challenges. Director of Eartrh Centre and prominent environmental scientist Dr Sai Bhaskar Reddy was the organiser.
Oyster State president Sunil Singade said the NGO would organise awareness classes on the environment for students of all government schools in Ranga Reddy district as part of the young leader programme to be conducted by CGR organisation.
Among those present at the concluding session were Oyster secretary Shaik Sohail, treasurer Anant Sharma, CEO Kaula Ranjit, Women’s University representative and State nursing body vice-president Bhagyasri, Nizam College Oyster unit president Arvind, members of NGO Gayatri, Vamsi, Raju, CGR members Rajanikant, Shiva, Vamsi.