Hyderabad: NMDC, the country's largest Iron ore producing Navratna mining company, partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation, a reputed NGO engaged in creating cancer awareness and conducting screening camps by providing a Mobile Cancer Screening Bus fitted with Mammography Machine, X- Ray Machines, Computed Radiography Imaging system, Digital Printing and other cutting-edge features.



State Health Minister Eatala Rajender flagged off the NMDC Mobile Cancer Detecting Van on Saturday, in the presence of Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC; D Rajeshwar Rao, MLC; VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

To create awareness about cancer, a marathon was organized by GCF that was attended by about 50 participants maintaining the current guidelines of Social Distancing. The marathon was also attended by participants virtually not only from India but also from more than 110 countries from different parts of the world.

The NMDC Mobile Cancer Screening Bus provided to Grace Cancer Foundation will be operated by the Foundation in Telangana State and also at NMDC Project Areas to conduct Cancer Detection & Awareness Campaigns to educate people about prevention and early detection of cancer. The bus will be operated at remote areas for the under privileged as a free of cost facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said "NMDC as a responsible corporate citizen has always taken proactive and responsive steps to help the communities. It is our privilege to provide last mile connectivity to create cancer awareness and facilitate conduct of cancer screening camps for the needy. Our first priority has always been the welfare of the society and this is a step towards facilitating it."

Dr Chinnababu from Grace Cancer Foundation commented that "We are delighted to have the new mobile cancer detection bus sponsored by NMDC. This enables us to reach out to the underserved and provide early detection of cancer facilities. This bus will be impacting several lives in alleviating cancer burden, as early detection will have a better impact on successful treatment.