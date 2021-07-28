Hyderabad: 'No spitting' to stop spread of corona virus

Jubilee Hills: 'Stop India Spitting' campaign started by Odette Karat in a virtual meeting held at Rotary Club in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, through the Zoom App and also streamed live on YouTube.

According to the Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills, in its endeavour to spread awareness to the public and the school-going children, they have invited the initiator of this campaign Odette Karatall and the clubs of Rotary in India to watch the live streaming on YouTube besides partner clubs of the city.

With the spread of corona virus, it is imperative that people must be educated on the subject of spitting in public which is one of the major causes of the spread of this pandemic.

Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills has always campaigned for causes that help the community to help themselves by bringing awareness on issues of local, and national importance.