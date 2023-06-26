Hyderabad: ‘No tickets, no votes’, warn Yadavs

Hyderabad: The Yadava Vidyavantula Vedika has warned that they will not vote for the political parties which do not give adequate number of representation to Yadavs in the upcoming Assembly and general elections.

A round table meeting was held under the Yadava Vidyavantula Vedika at Sundarayya Vigyan Kendram at Baghlingampally here on Sunday. The representatives of various communities and eminent persons from various fields attended the meeting organised on the topic ‘Seats - Share - Financial Share - The Ultimate Path to State Power’. On this occasion the Vedika State President Chalakani Venkat Yadav said that the population of Yadav and Yadav sub-castes on Telugu soil was 18 per cent. However, he expressed concern that representation in all sectors was lacking in proportion to the population.

Keeping this in mind, all the political parties should demand that 22 MLAs, 7 MLCs, five Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats should be allocated to Yadava and Yadava sub-castes. Similarly, they also demanded that caste enumeration should be carried out immediately in the census.

The Vedika round table demanded setting up of Yadava Corporation, 18 per cent of funds should be allocated to Yadavs in the State budget, and SNT reservations should be made for Yadava and Yadava sub-castes.

He said that the Golla Kurumas should not cry for the sheep but for the seats, and there is a need to act vigilantly so as not to fall into the trap of political parties' deceiving words.

Former RTI Chief Commissioner V Venkateshwarlu, Dravida Desam Party National Presidents Krishna Rao, Kona Guravaiah, film actress Karate Kalyani, Dr Kalua Mallaiah, ChintalaRavindranath, Udutha Ravinder, Manmohan Yadav, Pochaboina Srihari, Siddi Ramesh Yadav, Mekala Ramulu Yadav, NomulaSaidulu were present in this round table meeting.