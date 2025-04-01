Live
Hyderabad: Notorious burglar arrested
Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) team, along with the Humayun Nagar police, has arrested a burglar who was involved in a dozen cases and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh on Monday. According to the police officials, accused Shaik Saddam Hussain (32), a carpenter from Mallepally in Habeebnagar, targeted locked house and stole valuable of passengers in crowded RTC buses, along with his associates since 2010. He was previously involved in 46 theft cases and other property offences.
In 2024 he was arrested and sent to judicial remand by the Narayanaguda police. After getting bail he continued to commit thefts in buses. Recently, he stole a gold chain from a woman at Mehdipatnam bus-stop. Following a complaint, the Humayun Nagar police booked a case; he was identified and nabbed.