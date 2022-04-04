  • Menu
Hyderabad: Numaish extended till April 14

Hyderabad: The All-India Industrial Exhibition Society which organises the famous Numaish has decided to extend the ongoing annual fair till April 14.

According to the society, its managing committee has considered the appeals of stalls holders to keep the exhibition open till last week of April.

The society decided to keep open the fair till April 14.

The exhibition will, however, be closed on April 9 and April 10, as per orders of the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

