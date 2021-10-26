Hyderabad: NYKS conducts Clean India drive at Charminar

Hyderabad: As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) conducted a Clean India drive at Charminar on Monday.

Chief guest NYKS Regional Director Satya Prakash Patnaik said through the campaign "we are not only organising clean India drive, but also generating awareness about clean and healthy surroundings." Various activities are being taken up in Telangana districts, he stated.

As a part of the drive, the NYK and NSS volunteers collected waste, including single-use plastic items, from the surrounding areas of Charminar. Locals were made aware of benefits of cleanliness and were advised to avoid single-use plastic items and their proper disposal.

Addressing the media, NYKS State director Anshuman Prasad Das, said the clean India campaign was being conducted throughout the country covering 744 districts, six lakh villages with the involvement of more than 2.5 lakh youth clubs.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a 'swachhata' pledge was administered by NYKS district youth officer Khushbu Gupta to the volunteers, comprising NYKS and local youth who carried out the campaign in areas surrounding Charminar. The Centre had launched the 'Clean India' programme on October 1 aiming at creating awareness on cleanliness as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence.

Surya Kumar, GHMC Deputy Commissioner, Md Sohail Quadri, Charminar corporator, Srinivas, Deputy Executive Engineer (sanitation( , Venugopal SETWIN director, attended as special invites. The staff and officials of NYKS, NSS and about 150 volunteers from various associations participated in the programme.