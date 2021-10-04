Hyderabad: Officials seize biscuit factory in Jalpally

Jalpally: Following a complaint from people that foul smell is polluting the ambient temperature in Ward 18 in Jalpally, the municipal officials made a surprise visit to a food manufacturing company and seized it for allegedly running without proper permission.

A team of officials, led by Commissioner of Jalpally Municipality G P Kumar, visited the food processing unit in Ward 18 and pored over the process wherein biscuit and chocolate are said to have been manufactured.

"Upon receiving the complaint from the local people two weeks ago that ambient temperature is getting filled with foul smell due to pollutants emanating from a company close to their area, we issued a notice to the food processing unit called Singhania Biscuit and chocolate company in the area. Today we have made a surprise visit and seized the manufacturing unit after getting no satisfactory reply from the company," informed Kumar.

Earlier, he had said, "we had asked the management of the company to furnish all the required documents essential for running a food processing unit. However, we found that the company is being run without securing proper permission either from the Fire Safety department and the municipality itself". "Though we have provided them sufficient time of over one hour to furnish the documents today at the time of inspection, the management failed to show up with the same. That forced us to lock the company," asserted the commissioner.

It is said that there are 200 companies spread around different areas of Jalpally Municipality that include plastic, and food manufacturing units. However, Ward 18 alone carries around 80-100 such companies. The local people up their ante against the existence of such units of different trades for causing pollution.

Earlier, moving ahead with the campaign against unauthorised constructions, the Town Planning officials, led by Kumar and TPO Habeebunnisa, had clamped down on several illegal structures in Wards 17 and 18.

The officials first descended on Sriram Colony and pulled down two structures. They proceeded to Jalpally village to demolish two more that were said to have been built illegally.