Hyderabad: Officials told to complete Bansilalpet Stepwell works by Aug 15

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing restoration works of Bansilalpet Stepwell and complete them by August 15.



Talasani inspected the development works, including the erection of Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road and restoration of Bansilalpet Stepwell.

The Minister made few suggestions at the restoration works of Stepwell, asking the officials to complete the works of water and sewerage lines before taking up the road construction work.

The Minister said the State government has decided to develop the Bansilalpet Stepwell as a tourist destination by providing all amenities, including walking track, fountain, view point sky walk, cafeteria and benches to the visitors on the premises and under the direction of Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, all historical places are being developed in twin cities in a phased manner.

Local corporators and officials from various departments were present.