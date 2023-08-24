Hyderabad on cloud 9 as Chandrayaan 3 Conquers Moon

Hyderabad: The entire nation waited, praying and hoping fervently, as the countdown to touch down on the Moon wound to a slow close on Wednesday. Thousands gathered in schools, places of worship and elsewhere as scientists did last-minute checks to ensure Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the Lunar South Pole.

The levels of excitement were no less in Hyderabad where children counted every moment to see the ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module land on the lunar surface on Wednesday. Many schools had telecast live the Chandrayaan-3 landing to celebrate the Indian scientists’ achievements.

Groups of bubbling students and enthusiasts across the city were seen cherishing and applauding during the landing of Chandrayaan-3. Students were seen holding the tri-colour while watching the landing.

A few students were happily shouting that India is on the Moon Also were seen holding models of rockets. Many students desired to become space scientists. Several private schools across the city made elaborate arrangements to telecast live the historic movement, as special screens and projectors were set up in several schools. Government schools shared the link with students to watch in their homes. Special programs were arranged in schools where students were explained the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

‘India is on the Moon now’, Rajani Rao, a class 10 student of Narayana School, Kukatpally, exclaimed in joy. “There is always a possibility, that even after failure we should never give up. The success of Chandrayaan-3 clearly tell us that we should never step back. How after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 our scientists never gave up, we students should take the lesson of this and implement in our life”.

Seema, a class IX student of Bharat Scouts and Guides Model High school,said, “Cheery on top, finally our Indian scientists did it. I had a lot of curiosity to know about the Chandrayaan-1, 2 and 3. Through this live telecast I could learn about the Chandrayaan mission. This is a proud movement for all of us. Now I can proudly tell everyone that India is on the Moon now. In our schools we have taken up various activities. They included installation of several moon counters and demo of rocket launch’.

Abhishikha, class 10 of Government School, Jeedimetla, stated “During the live telecast, when announcements were made that just two minutes were left, my heartbeat was fast. I felt that I was in the ISRO room, sitting along with space scientists. This mission inspired me to become a scientist; after 10 years I want to see myself as a space scientist working in ISRO.” Sravanti, a private school teacher, said, “The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 was a monumental occasion for all of us, especially for students.

This is the first time that students are witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon. This has helped students to know many things about Chandrayaan -3.” Mamatha, a private school teacher of Kukatpallysaid ,“As per the instruction from the Education department, our schools have hosted the event. While a few students attended the event physically and a few watched it online. With this live telecast students got to know about all milestones related to the Moon, from the discoveries of Galileo to Chandrayaan-3”.