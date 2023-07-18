Hyderabad: One Week, One Lab campaign to begin at CCMB from Aug 1

Hyderabad: As a part of the One Week, One Lab which is to showcase technological breakthroughs and innovations in laboratories that are attached to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will remain open for all from August 1 to August 5.

According to the officials of CCMB, during the One Week, One Lab initiative, the CCMB will showcase its different facets of research and technology development.

The novel initiative is also aimed to develop collaboration with industry for deployment and commercialisation, identifying potential industries for the co-development of next-gen technology and products and motivating youngsters and budding entrepreneurs to create startups.

The ‘One Week, One Lab’ initiative will be inaugurated on August 1 and on the second day (August 2) will feature a workshop with high school teachers aimed to popularise educational kits developed by CCMB. On August 3, the genetic research facility will distribute its improved rice varieties to farmers drawn from across Telangana while on August 4, an exclusive session between CCMB senior scientists and college students will be held.

On the last day, a consultative meeting on invasive species between invited forest and government officials will be organised, said senior officer, CCMB.

The themes chosen for this year’s event include Developmental Biology, Structural Biology, Genomics and Epigenetic Regulation, Cell and Stem Cell Biology, Microbes and Biology of Infection and Wildlife Conservation and Ecology, he added.