Hyderabad: Online ticketing major put-off for fort visitors

Hyderabad: After more than five months of being shut due to the Covid pandemic, the historic Golconda fort has finally re-opened, but most of the visitors are facing problems on booking tickets online and were seen returning back with a disappointment. After the lockdown relaxations the Golconda fort was opened for a day in July and was closed again by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Now of September 1, the authorities decided to fully open the fort for the visitors. To maintain social distancing norms amid coronavirus spread, the ASI officials launched online ticketing process for the entry of the tourists. However, it was observed that the visitors were found stranded at the entrance gate of Golconda fort, due to technical glitches on processing online tickets.

"I am unable to procure ticket online. I have been trying for last 30-45 minutes. My entire family and I are standing at the gate as we are unable to get tickets," said Abdul Rahman, a visitor with family, standing at the entrance.

He said, "Nowadays everything is being done online but purchasing tickets here seems a lengthy process. I have been forced to login several times and enrol multiple details. After several attempts I could able to purchase the tickets," he added.

"If the fort is reopened for visitors, then why are the visitors asked to purchase tickets online on website," asks Mahesh, who was trying to book tickets at the entrance gate.

He said those not having access to online payments were facing hardships as they have to appeal to others or return back home. Online booking is best for educated and digital literate but it is tough for digital illiterates, he added.

Earlier, "While visiting fort we used to carry snacks, food items etc in a bag, as it is spread in acres and to reach hill top we used to enjoy the snacks, but now nothing is allowed inside except the water. Due to the restrictions the visitors are facing difficulties," said Nasreen, a visitor who was requesting the security for taking her baggage inside the fort.

It has been observed that the visitors are keeping their bags and other items which are restricted inside the fort in nearby pan shops and Kirana stores by paying a nominal fee with token system.