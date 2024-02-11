Hyderabad: Open rally for Boys Sports Company on Feb 21

Hyderabad: Boys Sports Company (BSC), Artillery Centre, Hyderabad will conduct an open rally for induction of raw and proven players as sports cadets into the Boys Sports Company scheduled from February 21 to 27 at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad in Athletics and Handball Sports disciplines.

BSC is a joint venture between the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Army with a provision to select and groom potential talent in selected sports disciplines to improve and achieve medal prospects in future International Sports Competitions.

The selection trials will comprise of physical ability and technical skill in the Athletics and Handball in addition there will be a medical test under Board Officers.

The candidates should be aged between 08 to 14 years as on 21 Feb 2024. Educational qualification should be a minimum 3rd Standard pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

National-level medallist players of athletics and handball disciplines who are below 16 years and studying in Class 6th to 9th can take part in the preliminary rally. Medical fitness will be ascertained by the Medical Officer of the Artillery Centre and by SMC team during the selection. The candidates having any permanent tattoo on any part of the body need not apply.

further details, candidates can contact the Officer Commanding, Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad -500031 on mobile number 9541495095, OC BSC 7016209016, Sr JCO 9393447721, dealing Clerk .9704751001.(NSS)