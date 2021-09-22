Hyderabad: Opposition coming in the way of Dalit empowerment

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Tuesday hit back at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for making 'insulting' remarks against the party's working president KT Rama Rao, saying that they would lodge a complaint against the Congressman for damaging the brand image of Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here, along with MLAs G Balaraju, G Kishore, the PUC chairman A Jeevan Reddy said Revanth Reddy was talking as if pubs were only in Telangana.

"We have taken the white challenge in the past to save a profession. As far as we know white is 'kallu' and white referred to by Revanth is drug and ganja. KTR is a brand ambassador of development of IT and we have heard that Rahul Gandhi was caught in a drug case in America," said Jeevan Reddy.

The TRS leaders warned that the Opposition leaders will face cases and action if they failed to desist from making 'bad' remarks against KTR and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They accused the Reddy of indulging in 'false propaganda'. The ruling party leaders criticised Reddy, who was caught red handed in the 'note for vote case', had no right to speak on government. The TRS leaders and activists will not allow the Congress leader to move freely.'He should apologise to the minister for his remarks', they said. They hoped that the court would give a verdict to ensure that the Opposition leaders stop making 'false' charges. The TRS leaders said that either Revanth or BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay had any right to speak on funds and corruption as they failed to develop and bring more funds to the State. They said the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented at any cost and taken up on a pilot basis. They alleged that the Opposition parties were jealous of the scheme and making charges.