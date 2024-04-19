Hyderabad: Opposition indulging in divisive politics says BJP MP Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laxman on Thursday said that the first day of filing of nominations had been completed and added that Mahbubnagar, Malkajgiri and Medak seats party candidates had completed their nominations on the first day itself. He said that people wanted Modi to be the Prime Minister of the country again.

He alleged that the opposition party leaders were doing divisive politics, and that Modi has a 23-year-old record of political history without a single allegation of corruption. Laxman claimed that Modi showed transparency by bringing in electoral bonds to put an end to black money in elections.

Responding to the comments of the Congress party leaders on the functioning of EVMs, he said that the Congress party won in three states by using the same EVMs. “This means that EVMs are doing well in a state won by the Congress party,” he added.

