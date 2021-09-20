Hyderabad: Opposition parties' meet resolves to launch fight on podu lands issue

Hyderabad: The key Opposition parties of the State met at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy presiding.

The TPCC publicity committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabdharam, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana Jana Smithi (TJS) founder-president Prof. M Kodandaram, TJS leader Prof. PL Vishweshwar Rao, Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi among others attended.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth said there was a need to fight at the ground level on the issue of podu land till it was resolved. He said the problem of podu land was serious in 20 Assembly constituencies.

He called for a long-term fight on the issue. Talking about the Dharani portal, Revanth alleged that around 25 lakh acres had been included in the list of prohibited property.

"Ordinary people of the State were suffering a lot due to it."

The TPCC chief charged that people were not getting bank loans and benefits of various government welfare schemes due to inclusion of their lands in the list of the prohibited properties. He accused the government of not taking any steps to solve the problems related to such properties.

Reddy demanded the government to set up a high-level committee on the issue and take steps to address the problems.